BLACK LAKE CAPITAL WINS COVETED 2024 DEALMAKERS AWARD

Black Lake Capital, LLC has received the prestigious 2024 Dealmakers Deal of the Year Award.

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Dealmakers Conference, said Charles Scripps, a Denver-based founding partner of Black Lake Capital.” — Charles Scripps

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Lake Capital , a leading middle market private equity firm, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the esteemed recipients of the 2024 Dealmakers Award at the annual Denver Dealmakers Conference. The Dealmakers Award, celebrating excellence in mergers, acquisitions, and private equity deals, underscores Black Lake Capital’s growing influence in the industry. The honor was presented at the annual Denver Dealmakers Conference on October 24, 2024.The honor comes from the SpinnakerSCA transaction, where its portfolio company SpinnakerSCA was acquired by Publicis Sapient (“Sapient”), the digital business transformation company of Publicis Groupe (“Publicis”). SpinnakerSCA is a leading supply chain services firm. Formed in 2021 through the merger of SCApath and Spinnaker, SpinnakerSCA offers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at enhancing the supply chain performance of its diverse customer base."Black Lake supported our growth and helped us seamlessly integrate two mergers while retaining our talented employees through these transitions. Because of Black Lake's investment, we were able to address a broader set of supply chain challenges and opportunities. They also helped us grow into the company that Sapient wanted to acquire to build on these strengths." —John Sharkey, CEO, SpinnakerSCA"The relationship we built with Black Lake and their investment partner, Source Capital, was critical to our growth and success. I am excited to see the new opportunities available to our team members on the Sapient platform. We couldn’t have done it without Black Lake Capital believing in us and supporting us." —Evan McCaig, Founder, SCApath“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Dealmakers Conference, said Charles Scripps, a Denver-based founding partner of Black Lake Capital. “This award is a testament to our team’s dedication and expertise in identifying and executing value-creating transactions in the lower middle market technology space.”Black Lake is a private investment firm that empowers the founders of technology-enabled businesses to achieve their goals. Since its founding in 2013, Black Lake has completed 15 transactions in cybersecurity, software development, systems integration, managed services, supply chain management, and technology distribution. Black Lake targets industry leaders headquartered in the US and Canada with $2-12M in annual cash flow and is known for its unique strategy of keeping the acquired company's team in place throughout the investment period.###Contact Information:Black Lake CapitalCharles Scripps(786) 282-4529cscripps@blacklakecap.comRelease Date: November 1, 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.