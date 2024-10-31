Second Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a second suspect in an armed robbery offense in Southeast.

On Friday, June 28, 2024, at approximately 7:05 p.m., the victim was walking in the 2600 block of Bowen Road, Southeast. Two suspects approached the victim and demanded property. One of the suspects brandished a gun. The suspects then entered a vehicle driven by other suspects and fled the scene with the victim’s property.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, on Thursday, October 31st, 2024, 20-year-old Reginald Porter of Southeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

Previously, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, a 19-year-old male of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) as a result of a detective’s investigation.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24098913

