What's the Difference?: EA v. RD Deadlines

Senior year—the fun combination between exciting events like prom and graduation and the obstacles and hurdles such as getting those last few classes in and preparing for final exams. Senior year offers so many unique experiences and lessons to take away as students prepare for their next journey in life. As part of those experiences, many students have approaching deadlines for college applications just around the corner.

For many students, some frequent questions surround whether they should apply to schools by the Early Action or Regular Decision deadlines. What is the difference? Are there any benefits to one over the other? How does this affect the admission process? Which deadline is the better option for me?

Ultimately, the decision rests in the hands of each student. However, the Office of Admission has provided some helpful explanations for students and, as always, encourages students to reach out for any additional guidance!



Early Action

Regular Decision

Early Action is a non-binding* admission process for first-year applicants. This allows seniors in high school to apply early and receive their admission decision early. Students applying Early Action to Gonzaga will submit their application by November 15th. Applying Early Action is a good opportunity for students to show their interest in a school and provide more time in the college decision making process. Gonzaga Early Action applicants will begin to receive decisions in late December and have until May 1st to make the college decision. However, please note that Early Action is different than the Early Decision process that other universities offer. Early Action is non-binding and means accepted students have the opportunity to consider their options if admitted to multiple schools. On the other hand, Early Decision is a binding/restrictive application process where those who are accepted through Early Decision agree to enroll at that school regardless of other admission offers. Gonzaga does not have an Early Decision admission process.

For students interested in having more time to gather their materials and work on their application, Gonzaga University also offers a Regular Decision deadline. The Regular Decision deadline is February 1st, and students will receive admission decisions by early March.

For both Early Action and Regular Decision applicants, the Office of Admission greatly encourages all students to give yourself time to get your application together, write your essay, contact your recommenders for letters and order transcripts. At Gonzaga we recognize that these processes and questions can seem a little scary or daunting at times! As a first-year applicant, choosing to apply by the right deadline for you can aid tremendously in the college application process. Again, we always recommend students contact the Office of Admission or their admission counselors with questions or concerns. As always, we wish students all the best in the college application process!

To learn more about Gonzaga's admission process, check out the following links!