Caribbean Region Represented at Latin America’s Largest Tourism Fair

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean made a significant impact at the 2024 International Tourism Fair (FIT) in Argentina, creating a strong presence among record-breaking crowds. Held from September 28, 2024, to October 1, 2024, at La Rural Convention Center, FIT attracted over 135,000 visitors, an eight percent increase compared to last year.EM Marketing, an allied member of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), was pivotal in coordinating the Caribbean’s participation in this growing Latin American travel event.“This year’s success at FIT demonstrates the Caribbean’s increasing appeal in Latin America,” said Elsa Petersen, Founder and CEO of EM Marketing. “The growing interest from both travelers and industry professionals confirms the region’s unique value proposition. This event allowed us to showcase the Caribbean’s cultural richness and scenic beauty as well as establish new partnerships and strengthen confidence in the region as a leading destination for international tourism.”Key achievements at FIT 2024 include:6,114 business appointments, a 39% increase from 20237,445 meetings facilitated via the FIT B2B systemOver 30 meetings coordinated by EM Marketing with operators from Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru“The vibrant Latin American travel market represents a strategic partnership opportunity for Caribbean tourism,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO’s Secretary-General and CEO. “Through our ongoing collaboration with Latin American tourism stakeholders, we’re committed to fostering meaningful connections that enhance travel experiences. As we support the growth of this market, we’re excited to work alongside our partners to create sustainable tourism opportunities that benefit both regions.”With over 34 million travelers originating from Latin America annually, FIT has established itself as the region’s premier tourism exhibition and is poised to set new records at its next edition. CTO and its allied partners view this premier industry event as crucial for elevating the Caribbean’s brand within the Latin American market.

