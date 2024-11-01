Changes to Schedule for Disaster Recovery Centers

Disaster Recovery Centers are open with new hours and locations to help Tennesseans affected by Tropical Storm Helene apply for FEMA assistance and get information and advice about community, state and federal resources.

New Hours

Beginning Monday, Nov. 4, all Disaster Recovery Centers will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. ET Sunday. The centers are currently open at:

Greene County : Greene County Courthouse/Annex, 204 N. Cutler St., Greeneville, TN 37745

: Greene County Courthouse/Annex, 204 N. Cutler St., Greeneville, TN 37745 Hamblen County : Utility Commission Conference and Training Center, 441 Main St., Morristown, TN 37814

: Utility Commission Conference and Training Center, 441 Main St., Morristown, TN 37814 Unicoi County: National Guard Armory/Unicoi Emergency Operations Center, 615 South Main Ave., Erwin, TN 37650

New Centers

Four Disaster Recovery Centers will open Tuesday, Nov. 5, in Carter, Cocke, Johnson and Washington counties.

Locations of the Johnson County and Washington County centers are new. Their addresses are:

Johnson County: Pioneer Village Shopping Center , 220 Pioneer Village Dr. , Mountain City, TN 37683

Pioneer Village Shopping Center 220 Pioneer Village Dr. Mountain City, TN 37683 Washington County: Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department, 4061 Highway 81 S., Erwin, TN 37650

The Carter County and Cocke County locations will transition from Multi-Agency Resource Centers, which are run by the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, to FEMA-run Disaster Recovery Centers. Their addresses are:

Carter County: 1749 Highway 19 E. , Elizabethton, TN 37643

1749 Highway 19 E. Elizabethton, TN 37643 Cocke County: Cocke County Recreation Department, 466 Learning Road or Learning Way (depending on your navigation provider), Newport, TN 37821

Carter, Cocke, Johnson and Washington will open from noon to 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Starting Nov. 6, their regular hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. ET Sunday.

MARC Closing

The Washington County MARC in Jonesborough will close permanently at noon ET Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Apply for Assistance

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Monday, Dec. 2.

To apply, go to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to midnight ET and operators speak most languages. If you use a relay service such as Video Relay Service, captioned telephone or other service, you can give FEMA your number for the service when you call.

You may also apply at a Disaster Recovery Center. To find one, visit fema.gov/drc. To watch an accessible video on how to apply, visit FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance (youtube.com).