Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Chief of the Royal New Zealand Navy Rear Adm. Garin Golding

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met virtually with Chief of the Royal New Zealand Navy Rear Adm. Garin Golding, Oct. 31.

The two leaders discussed their shared defense and security priorities of a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their naval partnership through increased interoperability, and their commitment to upholding the rules based international order.

Franchetti thanked Golding for the Royal New Zealand Navy’s support and participation in Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) 2024 and for New Zealand’s steadfast leadership in the Pacific Islands region.

During RIMPAC 2024, Franchetti visited the Royal New Zealand ship HMNZS Aotearoa (A-11), where she thanked Royal New Zealand Navy service members, met with the ship’s leadership, and observed the exercise first-hand.

CNO also expressed her condolences and sympathy for the loss of HMNZS Manawanui, which sunk, without loss of life, after running aground off the coast of Samoa, Oct. 5.

The United States and New Zealand have a longstanding partnership focused on ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe.