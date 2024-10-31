Submit Release
A state judicial panel reprimands a Sonoma judge who spoke out against a high school name change

Judge James G. Bertoli, who retires in January, was publicly admonished by a judicial conduct commission for improper political activity and social media conduct. The issue was a proposed high school consolidation, which led to local tempers flaring, including the judge’s.

