A state judicial panel reprimands a Sonoma judge who spoke out against a high school name change

Judge James G. Bertoli, who retires in January, was publicly admonished by a judicial conduct commission for improper political activity and social media conduct. The issue was a proposed high school consolidation, which led to local tempers flaring, including the judge’s.

