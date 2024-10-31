Daytime closures next week on Kaʻahumanu Avenue for water line work

Main, News Posted on Oct 31, 2024 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users that eastbound and westbound lanes of Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue will be impacted by water line work for the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project next week.

A portion of the left-turn pocket and left through lane in the eastbound and westbound direction on Kaʻahumanu Avenue between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 and if needed, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Artboard-1kaahumanu.png

Signs and cones will be placed in the area to help direct highway users. Please drive with caution around the workers.

For construction schedule updates see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation/ and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

