DNR investigating feedlot manure runoff at Sevenmile Creek in Montgomery County

MORTON MILLS - On October 31 at 10:55 a.m., the Iowa Department of Natural Resources was notified of a potential cattle manure release into an unnamed tributary of Sevenmile Creek in Montgomery County.

Staff from the DNR Field Office in Atlantic responded to the site. Further investigation revealed recent precipitation created runoff from a small feedlot located at 1490 Spruce Avenue, northwest of Morton Mills. The runoff flowed across a vegetated area before entering the unnamed tributary, which flows into Sevenmile Creek.

The manure originated from a small feedlot owned by Duane Bergren, Jr. At the time of the investigation, no fish were observed in the tributary. There is very little flow in the stream, and there was no observed impact in Sevenmile Creek.

Cleanup efforts have begun. Mr. Bergren was assisting with cleanup efforts by constructing earthen berms in the feedlot to prevent any further runoff to the tributary.

Samples have been collected and will be submitted to the State Hygienic Laboratory for analysis.

Any downstream users should take caution and avoid using water from Sevenmile Creek. The Iowa DNR will follow up for further assessment.

If you see dead or stressed fish at a lake or river, call the DNR’s 24-hour spill line at 515-725-8694 as soon as possible. Quick reporting can help DNR staff identify the cause of a fish kill and potentially stop a fish kill in progress.