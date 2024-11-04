Senior Care of Sacramento Honored as Elder Care Review Magazine’s Business of the Year

Senior Care Business of the Year Award

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Care of Sacramento Referral and Placement Agency, a leading provider of exceptional senior care services, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the Business of the Year for 2024 by Elder Care Review Magazine. This prestigious award acknowledges the company’s distinctive approach to senior care solutions, profound expertise in the field, and unwavering commitment to enhancing the lives of seniors.Senior Care of Sacramento has garnered a reputation for its innovative “aging-in-place” approach, which empowers seniors to maintain their independence and quality of life within the comfort of their own homes. The company’s comprehensive services include personalized long term care plan, assisted living recommendations, and inhome care services for assistance with daily living activity.“We are deeply honored to receive this award from Elder Care Review Magazine,” said Therese Johnson, founder and CEO of The Ideal Placement Inc. DBA Senior Care of Sacramento Referral Agency. “Our mission has always been to connect seniors with the highest quality resources for residential care and inhome care services to help them age gracefully and with dignity. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”Senior Care of Sacramento’s commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticed. The company has been acknowledged as a California Board of Registered Nurses Education Provider and a senior advocate for the California State Legislature.One of the key factors contributing to Senior Care of Sacramento success is its customized approach to care referrals and placements. The company’s care coordinators work closely with clients and their families to identify their specific needs, budget and preferences, then match them with the most appropriate care providers and resources to pay for caregiving. This individualized attention ensures that each senior receives the support and resources they require to thrive.Under the leadership of Therese Johnson, Senior Care of Sacramento has developed a strong foundation built on compassion, expertise, and a deep understanding of the unique needs of seniors. Johnson’s unwavering compassion and commitment to excellence has driven the company to consistently exceed industry standards and deliver exceptional results.Senior Care of Sacramento Referral Agency is making a positive impact on the community. In addition to its referral services, Senior Care of Sacramento also offers a range of resources and information to assist seniors and their families in making informed decisions about care options. These resources include their online care home directory BestLocalSeniorCare.com, educational materials, and access to a network of trusted care providers and healthcare industry experts.“We believe that seniors deserve to live fulfilling lives,” said Johnson. “Our goal is to provide the support and resources they need to age with dignity.”As Senior Care of Sacramento continues to grow and evolve, the company remains dedicated to its mission of providing exceptional senior care referral services. By empowering seniors with choices for the best quality of care available to them by providing community case management services that include:Finding in-home caregivers:- Medical, social and financial evaluations and assessments- Assistance with processing of medical forms and applications and communication with physicians- Choosing a assisted living facility that best meets a seniors needs, budget and location- Assistance with financial resources to pay for caregiving options- Price negotiation and planning of resources and goalsAbout Senior Care of Sacramento Referral Agency:Senior Care of Sacramento Referral Agency is a leading provider of senior care referral services. The company is committed to helping seniors maintain their independence and optimizing their quality of life by taking an integrative medicine approach to their care while engaging in social and financial advocacy on their behalf.

