Minns Labor Government taking action so Sydney doesn't run out of landfill

The state of NSW’s waste and recycling was made public today at the NSW Circular Economy Summit in Sydney, hosted by NSW Environment Minister Penny Sharpe and NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) CEO Tony Chappel.

The Summit has brought together representatives from industry, environment groups, local government and state government to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the state.

Without new waste and recycling solutions, and some quick decisions and choices, Greater Sydney’s landfill capacity will be exhausted within the next decade. This would significantly drive waste management costs up for households and businesses.

If no action is taken, residents would be paying for their waste to be transported to regional areas or interstate for disposal. This would also significantly slow down industry, as demolition waste costs would rise.

Concerningly, recycling rates in NSW have stagnated at around 65% since 2015-16, so far well short of the 80% target by 2030.

However, the NSW Government is moving swiftly and taking action to address the looming waste management shortfall.

Four key pieces of work are underway to fix the waste challenge:

Plan and develop critical waste infrastructure

Urgently develop NSW’s first ever Waste Infrastructure Plan, to support the development of the facilities we need

Consultation with industry and councils has already begun.

Reduce waste going to landfill

Finalise the waste levy review

Legislate mandates to phase in source-separated FOGO waste (food organics and garden organics) for businesses and households

Develop and roll out the first ever NSW Reuse and Repair Strategy to scale up the reuse sector

Grow recycling rates and opportunities

Finalise the NSW Plastics Plan to take plastics out of circulation

Take action to prevent contamination

Finalise our Australian-leading work on product stewardship for batteries

Prevent FOGO contamination by taking action on chemicals in food packaging

Work with Office of the Chief Scientist to review the settings around asbestos

The NSW Government is also exploring funding opportunities to support the sector and local government. Over the past decade, the NSW EPA has awarded over half a billion dollars through more than 3,300 grants to divert around four million tonnes of waste from landfill.

Summit feedback will help to further tackle the issue and shape government policies to ensure NSW has the capacity to manage waste safely now and into the future.

For more information, visit: https://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/sydney-landfill-shortage

Quote attributable to NSW Minister for Environment Penny Sharpe:

“Sydney is running out of landfill space and our recycling rates have stagnated. We are at a point that if we don’t take urgent action, our red bins won’t be able to be collected in a few years.

“Previous Governments were briefed on this issue, and there was no action for over a decade. Industry and councils have been crying out for support and leadership. We’re stepping up to the plate.

“Not all the decisions we need to make will be easy or even popular – but I’d rather make the hard decisions then have bins that can’t be collected.

“We know the public wants to see less waste in landfill, use less plastic and support recycling and we want to help them do their bit. Together we can fix the problem and create a more sustainable future.”