Westminster Barracks / Operating Without Consent of Owner
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1007231
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/28/2024, at approximately 3:00 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Cavendish, VT
VIOLATION: Operating Without Consent of Owner
ACCUSED: John Fernandes
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 28th, 2024, at approximately 3:00 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report that a Toyota Tundra was stolen from a job site in Cavendish. Troopers were updated that the vehicle had been returned later that day. A subsequent investigation revealed 39 year old John Fernandes had operated the vehicle without the owner’s consent. Fernandes was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on December 17th, 2024, at 8:30 AM to answer the above charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: NO
Trooper Eric Clemens
VSP Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster, VT 05158
(802)722-4600
