Westminster Barracks / Operating Without Consent of Owner

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1007231

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/28/2024, at approximately 3:00 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Cavendish, VT

VIOLATION: Operating Without Consent of Owner

ACCUSED: John Fernandes

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 28th, 2024, at approximately 3:00 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report that a Toyota Tundra was stolen from a job site in Cavendish. Troopers were updated that the vehicle had been returned later that day. A subsequent investigation revealed 39 year old John Fernandes had operated the vehicle without the owner’s consent. Fernandes was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on December 17th, 2024, at 8:30 AM to answer the above charge.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NO

Trooper Eric Clemens

VSP Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT 05158

(802)722-4600

Eric.clemens@vermont.gov