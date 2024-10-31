Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,158 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,761 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Operating Without Consent of Owner

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1007231

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens           

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 10/28/2024, at approximately 3:00 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Cavendish, VT

VIOLATION: Operating Without Consent of Owner

 

ACCUSED: John Fernandes                             

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 28th, 2024, at approximately 3:00 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report that a Toyota Tundra was stolen from a job site in Cavendish. Troopers were updated that the vehicle had been returned later that day. A subsequent investigation revealed 39 year old John Fernandes had operated the vehicle without the owner’s consent. Fernandes was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on December 17th, 2024, at 8:30 AM to answer the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/2024 at 0830 hours        

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NO

 

Trooper Eric Clemens

VSP Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT 05158

(802)722-4600

Eric.clemens@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Operating Without Consent of Owner

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more