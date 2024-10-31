Walters Statement on Threats Against Oklahoma Schools
Oklahoma City, Okla – State Superintendent Ryan Walters has issued the following statement addressing multiple threats made against schools around the state over the past several days:
“There is no place for threats of violence toward our schools, our teachers, or our students. Violence is utterly unacceptable. The safety of our students is my highest priority, and our agency is coordinating efforts with local districts and law enforcement. We are making all resources available and will continue to work closely with our partners to ensure our students’ safety and security.”
