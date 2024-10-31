TCEQ Launches Innovative Program to Reduce Emissions from Stationary Sources

AUSTIN - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is now accepting applications for the New Technology Implementation Grants (NTIG) Program. An estimated $10.9 million in grant funding is available to offset the incremental cost of emissions reductions of pollutants from facilities and other stationary sources in Texas.

The NTIG Program provides grants for three categories of projects:

Electricity storage projects for renewable energy. New technology projects that reduce emissions of regulated pollutants from stationary sources. New technology projects that reduce emissions from upstream, midstream, and downstream oil and gas industry activities.

Eligible applicants include individuals, corporations, organizations, governments or governmental subdivisions or agencies, business trusts, partnerships, associations, or other legal entities. Applicants must be the owner or operator of a stationary source located in the state of Texas.

Key points of the program include:

TCEQ will reimburse up to 50% of allowable, eligible project costs. Applicants awarded a grant must bear at least 50% of the costs to implement the project.

Projects will be evaluated and scored based on criteria including emissions reduction capability, cost-effectiveness, and alignment with program goals.

A minimum of $1 million will be set aside for Electricity Storage projects related to renewable energy.

Detailed eligibility requirements and instructions for how to apply for an NTIG grant can be found on the NTIG webpage. Applications will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. Central Time on Jan. 7, 2025.

A free, informational webinar will be held on Nov. 12, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. Registration is required.

Information about other emission reduction programs at TCEQ can be found at www.terpgrants.org or contact us at 800-919-TERP (8377) or via email at TERP@tceq.texas.gov.

