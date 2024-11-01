'Third Wheel' by Richard R. Becker Named Literary Thriller of the Year

Third Wheel by Richard R. Becker is the Best Literary Thriller of the Year Richard R. Becker

Third Wheel Wins First in ABR International Book Excellence Award Contest

The best book I have read all year — maybe even in years.” — Mary Rosenthal

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ Third Wheel ” by Richard R. Becker has been named Literary Thriller of the Year in the ABR International Book Excellence Award Contest hosted by Artisan Book Reviews. This is the seventh literary award received by the novel since its debut last year.“The best book I have read all year — maybe even in years,” said Mary Rosenthal for the ABR contest judges. “Third Wheel is a clear, unprecedented, superbly written and imagined, gripping story with a compelling, fascinating storyline and satisfying conclusion.”"Third Wheel” is a coming-of-age literary thriller about a misguided teen who struggles to fit in with a pack of older, cooler troublemakers in the suburbs of a desert boomtown. It was a summer reads indie pick by Kirkus Reviews, which calls it, “A dark and skillful teenage crime novel with plenty of heart.” New In Books also praised the book, likening it to “Catcher In The Rye” by J.D. Salinger.“I’m honored that the reception for my novel has been nothing short of remarkable, ” said Becker . “I’m especially grateful the ABR International Book Excellence Award judges were so touched by protagonist Brady Wilks and his quest to belong despite his unfortunate circumstances. Creating relatable, relevant and enduring characters is the goal of most authors and it’s always rewarding when someone affirms that goal.”Along with recognition from the ABR International Book Excellence Award Contest, “Third Wheel” received second place for best coming-of-age novel in 2023 BookFest Awards and was a finalist in 2023 Global Book Awards. It also received book awards from the Literary Titan and Reader Views.Becker is no stranger to literary awards. His first book, “50 States,” also received four literary awards for best short story collection. It features 50 short stories, one story for each state, in a character-driven sampling of the American experience over the last 60 years - the kind and the cruel, the heroic and the criminal.“Third Wheel” indirectly grew out of a sequel to “50 States,” which Becker published as a 10-story companion to “50 States” as a Kindle exclusive called “Ten Threads.” One of the stories in “Ten Threads” mirrors the first chapter of “Third Wheel.”“My initial goal was to write another 50 stories and call it 50 threads because they would all tie back to ’50 States,’” said Becker. “But when I wrote a short story with the same name as what would become the novel, I immediately knew this was the story I wanted to write first.”Becker said part of the allure of writing “Third Wheel” came from sharing many life experiences with the protagonist. While Becker maintains it is not autobiographical as he and Brady Wilks are different people, he did borrow material from his own life.When Becker is not writing fiction, he works as an accredited business communicator and president of Copywrite, Ink., a 30-year-old strategic communication and writing services firm. He is also a city council-appointed volunteer commissioner on the Las Vegas Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission.He has many other interests, including travel, hiking, parks, fitness, illustration, photography, and spending time with family. He is married and has two grown children.For more about author Richard R. Becker, visit his biosite: https://bio.site/richardrbecker

