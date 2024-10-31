PowerDMARC to Participate in Domain Days Dubai 2024

PowerDMARC Announces Participation in Domain Days Dubai 2024

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PowerDMARC, a leading email authentication and anti-spoofing solutions provider, is excited to announce its participation in Domain Days Dubai 2024. The event will take place on November 5th and 6th, 2024, at the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. PowerDMARC will exhibit at Booth H2.F35.About Domain Days DubaiDomain Days Dubai is the premier event for the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region, attracting Domain Investors, Registrars, Registries, Monetization & Traffic experts, Web 3 Domain professionals, Hosting & Cloud Providers, SaaS companies, and industry enthusiasts. The event serves as a vibrant hub for networking and learning about the latest trends in the domain industry.PowerDMARC’s Participation & Special Offers for RegistrarsPowerDMARC is set to engage attendees with its advanced domain security and email authentication solutions that combat email spoofing and phishing attacks.To make this event even more special, PowerDMARC is offering exclusive deals for Domain Registrars, Hosting Providers, MSP/MSSPs, and Resellers who book a meeting to sign with them at Domain Days Dubai 2024:- By booking a meeting to sign with PowerDMARC at the event, participants will receive a free annual PowerDMARC NFR license for their own domain.- They will also receive free white labeling service for 1 full year, including white labeled hosted features, reports, and URL, fully customized with their own colors, logo, and branding for an entire year—no strings attached, no commitments!"We are thrilled to be part of Domain Days Dubai 2024, a cornerstone event for the domain industry in the MEA region," said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC. "Our goal is to empower companies with robust email security solutions that are easy to deploy and highly effective in stopping phishing and impersonation attacks. We look forward to meeting with industry professionals and offering them exclusive opportunities to experience the full benefits of our platform."Attendees are encouraged to visit PowerDMARC at Booth H2.F35 to learn more about how email authentication can protect domains and ensure secure communications. Book your meeting today to take advantage of this exclusive offer and start your journey to a safer email ecosystem.For more information about PowerDMARC, visit https://powerdmarc.com About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 80 countries.The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP /MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 1000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

