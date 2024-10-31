Governor Kotek Announces Top Staff for Housing Accountability and Production Office

Today, Governor Tina Kotek, the Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD), and the Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS) announced the agencies’ first managers of the Housing Accountability and Production Office (HAPO), Joel Madsen and Tony Rocco. The governor’s top legislative priority in 2024, Senate Bill 1537, created the HAPO as a key tool for meeting the governor’s housing production goals. The office will coordinate and bolster Oregon’s housing production, creating a more predictable regulatory environment for builders and supporting local governments.

“We need every possible tool to cut the red tape and boost housing production in Oregon in collaboration with our local communities,” Governor Kotek said. “That means putting a strong foot forward at the HAPO. I am confident that the leaders who have stepped up to take these roles will hit the ground running and break down barriers at every stage of housing production – and ultimately, get more people into homes they can afford.”

Madsen is an accomplished leader in the housing sector. Most recently, he was the Executive Director of a regional housing authority that promoted and administered affordable housing solutions across a five-county service area, including rural and urban counties. Madsen has served on many boards and task forces, including Governor Kotek's 2023 Housing Production Advisory Council, a council of experts tasked with identifying and recommending changes to state policies to reduce barriers to housing production.

“Creating safe and affordable places for people to call home has been my passion and motivation throughout my 20 year career,” Madsen said. “I am prepared and excited for the opportunity to address Oregon’s housing needs at a statewide scale. I look forward to working with cities and developers as we systemically advance housing production. I’m grateful for this opportunity to help lead DLCD's housing, accountability and production initiative so we can move the needle by increasing equitable housing opportunities, creating greater government coordination and accountability, and, ultimately, increase housing production in Oregon communities.”

Rocco has worked in the local construction industry over the past 20-plus years, including time as a laborer, a licensed contractor, an Oregon certified home inspector, a small business owner and operator, and various regulatory roles with the Oregon Building Codes Division, part of DCBS. As Structural Program Chief and the Housing and Building Safety Section manager in the division, Rocco provides daily support, expertise, and oversight for local government partners, developers, and other customers.

“Housing is one of the most challenging issues facing our state. I know firsthand how barriers to construction can affect development and understand the importance of protecting consumers by ensuring the housing being built is safe, efficient, and cost-effective,” Rocco said. “With our partners at DLCD, the Housing Accountability and Production Office will deliver creative, collaborative, and practical resources and solutions that directly support builders and local government with the urgency this initiative demands.”

Madsen and Rocco will jointly manage the HAPO.