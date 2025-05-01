Oregon Declares May 18–25, 2025, Volcano Awareness Week in Recognition of the 45th Anniversary of the Mount St. Helens Eruption

On May 18, 1980, the ground shook, the sky turned black, and Mount St. Helens exploded in what remains the most destructive volcanic eruption in U.S. history. Fifty-seven lives were lost, thousands of animals perished, entire forests were flattened, and over 200 homes were destroyed. The eruption caused an estimated $1.5 billion in damage. The eruption reshaped landscapes sparked years of scientific study and reinforced the importance of disaster readiness.

Now, 45 years later, Oregon's Governor Tina Kotek is commemorating this significant event by proclaiming May 18–25, 2025, Volcano Awareness Week — a time not only for remembrance, but for readiness.

Led by the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) and the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI), the proclamation seeks to educate residents and visitors about volcanic hazards and preparedness efforts across the state and serves as a crucial reminder: the Pacific Northwest is still very much an active volcanic zone.

"Oregon is home to several active volcanoes, and awareness is key to protecting communities and ensuring public safety," said OEM Director Erin McMahon. "Volcano Awareness Week serves as an opportunity to learn about preparedness, mitigation, and response strategies while recognizing the ongoing monitoring efforts that keep people informed."

Living in a Land of Fire: Understanding Oregon’s Volcanic Risks

The Cascade Range — the snow-capped mountains many Oregonians and Washingtonians know and love — is part of a 1,300 km (800 mile) chain of volcanoes stretching from northern California to southern British Columbia. These dramatic peaks, formed by the slow collision and subduction of tectonic plates, include some of the most well-known and still-active volcanoes in the country.

In Oregon alone, we have five potentially active volcanoes:

Mount Hood

Mount Jefferson

Newberry Volcano

Three Sisters

Crater Lake (Mount Mazama)

They are among the ten active Cascade volcanoes monitored by the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Volcano Early Warning System — a program designed to detect and alert officials to signs of volcanic unrest before an eruption occurs.

DOGAMI, in coordination with the U.S. Geological Survey Cascades Volcano Observatory, plays a critical role in providing scientific data to support disaster preparedness. "Oregon’s rocks record a long-lived legacy of volcanism. Volcanoes offer stunning beauty, but also present potential risks to nearby communities”, said DOGAMI Geological Survey and Services Program Manager Jason McClaughry. "Creating detailed geologic and hazard maps combined with data from modern monitoring tools allows both DOGAMI and CVO to understand the volcanic history of Oregon and to help communities prepare for future volcanic hazards.”

Why Volcano Awareness Week Matters

This week is a joint effort between the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM), the Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI), and partners like the USGS and the Washington State Emergency Management Division. Together, they’re working to raise public awareness about volcanic hazards — and more importantly, how Oregonians can prepare for them.

OEM and DOGAMI, in collaboration with local governments and scientific organizations, will conduct public outreach efforts, social media campaigns, and educational initiatives throughout the week, including:

Understanding volcanic hazards such as ashfall, landslides, lahars, and pyroclastic flows .

. Reviewing evacuation routes and emergency response plans (visit TripCheck.com) .

. Monitoring volcanic activity through USGS alerts and OR-Alerts .

. Preparing emergency kits with food, water, respiratory protection, and communication devices. Learn more with OEM’s Be2Weeks Ready Toolkit.

Upcoming Anniversary Related Events

Even though volcanic eruptions are rare, their impacts can be swift and widespread. Awareness and preparedness can mean the difference between chaos and calm in the face of an eruption.

"Preparedness saves lives," McMahon added. "By learning about volcanic hazards and response measures, Oregonians can help protect themselves, their families, and their communities."

Be 2 Weeks Ready

Emergency preparedness starts at home. OEM encourages all residents to Be2WeeksReady — a campaign that promotes having enough supplies, water, food, and critical items to survive on your own for two weeks after a disaster. This is especially important during volcanic events, when roads may be impassable and air quality may be hazardous.

Here are some key preparedness tips for volcanic hazards:

Know your local hazards. If you live near any of Oregon’s volcanoes, understand what type of hazards might affect your area. DOGAMI and OEM offer resources and maps to help you assess risk.

If you live near any of Oregon’s volcanoes, understand what type of hazards might affect your area. DOGAMI and OEM offer resources and maps to help you assess risk. Stay informed. Sign up for USGS volcano notifications sign-up for OR-Alerts, and make sure the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) are enabled on your phone.

Sign up for USGS volcano notifications sign-up for OR-Alerts, and make sure the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) are enabled on your phone. Follow evacuation levels. Oregon uses a three-level evacuation system: Level 1: Be Ready – Stay aware and prepare to leave. Level 2: Be Set – Be packed and ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Level 3: Go Now! – Leave immediately for your safety.

Oregon uses a three-level evacuation system: Make a plan. Know your evacuation routes and how you’ll communicate with loved ones if you become separated. Learn more with OEM’s Be2Weeks Ready Toolkit.

Know your evacuation routes and how you’ll communicate with loved ones if you become separated. Learn more with OEM’s Be2Weeks Ready Toolkit. Help others. Check on neighbors, especially those who may need extra assistance.

For more details on how to prepare for volcanic hazards, visit the U.S. Geological Survey Volcano Hazards page. Residents are encouraged to follow OEM and DOGAMI online for up-to-date information, safety resources, and emergency alerts.

PHOTO CAPTION: Mount St. Helens before and after the 1980 eruption, courtesy of the United States Geological Survey (USGS)