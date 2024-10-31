NDDOT hosts public input meeting for the Sunset Drive Interchange in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will host a public input meeting Thursday, November 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. CDT to discuss proposed improvements at the Sunset Drive Interchange on Interstate 94.

The meeting will be held at the Mandan Middle School Cafeteria, 2901 12th Ave. NW, in Mandan. There will be an open house format with a formal presentation at 6:30 p.m.

The project includes reconstruction of the Interstate 94 Interchange at Sunset Drive, including the intersection of Old Red Trail and Boundary Street Northwest at Sunset Drive.

Representatives from the NDDOT and Mead & Hunt, Inc. will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

A pre-recorded presentation and other materials are available on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov/public-input.

If unable to attend the meeting, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by November 22, 2024, with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 23594” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Chris Rossmiller, 600 South Second Street, Suite 120, Bismarck, ND 58504 or c.rossmiller@meadhunt.com.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

