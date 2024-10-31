Eight New Tennessee Highway Patrol Dispatchers Graduate

Today, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) Commissioner Jeff Long, Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Matt Perry, and Dispatch Director Caiti Medling welcomed the latest graduating class of THP dispatchers.

“In an emergency, a dispatcher is often the first contact Tennesseans have with first responders,” said Commissioner Long. “Their skills and professionalism as they interact with law enforcement and the public are

vital as we work together toward the best possible outcome.”

The graduation was held at the TDOSHS Training Center. Before graduating, each dispatcher completed seven weeks of intense training designed to sharpen communication, multi-tasking, and problem-solving skills.

“Our dispatchers may not be physically present at an emergency scene, but they are true first responders," said Colonel Perry. "Every day, their work is vital to saving lives and ensuring the safety of both our troopers and the public. Without our dispatchers, we simply couldn’t do our jobs—they are the crucial link in every response.”

The TDOSHS mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.