Summerside Shelter opens this evening

CANADA, October 31 - The 10-bed Summerside Emergency Shelter located at 25 Frank Mellish Drive will open this evening at 5 p.m.

All services are gender inclusive for individuals 18+ experiencing homelessness with options for couples, those with physical mobility issues and individuals in need of housing who have pets.

To book a bed at the Summerside Emergency Shelter or other emergency shelters in PEI, contact the Shelter Support Line at 1-833-220-4722.

Beds can be booked for up to 30 days at one time.

Media contact:

April Gallant

Department of Housing, Land and Communities

aldgallant@gov.pe.ca