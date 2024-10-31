Summerside Shelter opens this evening
CANADA, October 31 - The 10-bed Summerside Emergency Shelter located at 25 Frank Mellish Drive will open this evening at 5 p.m.
All services are gender inclusive for individuals 18+ experiencing homelessness with options for couples, those with physical mobility issues and individuals in need of housing who have pets.
To book a bed at the Summerside Emergency Shelter or other emergency shelters in PEI, contact the Shelter Support Line at 1-833-220-4722.
Beds can be booked for up to 30 days at one time.
Media contact:
April Gallant
Department of Housing, Land and Communities
aldgallant@gov.pe.ca
