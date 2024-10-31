International Red Cross Red Crescent Movement Joint Statement on the 2024 Council of Delegates Outcomes

The Council of Delegates serves as the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement's platform for strategic direction and consensus-building, strengthening the unity and coordination required to address issues affecting humanity globally. Held once every two years, this meeting precedes the International Conference, setting the stage for dialogue with state representatives on pressing humanitarian concerns and forming a united front for principled action.

This year, nine resolutions were adopted, reflecting an urgent commitment to address crises that demand immediate, decisive action. Key areas addressed included:

Enhanced Protection Measures: Establishing comprehensive, unified standards for protection across the Movement, ensuring that individuals impacted by conflict, disaster, and emergencies receive robust support and advocacy.

Establishing comprehensive, unified standards for protection across the Movement, ensuring that individuals impacted by conflict, disaster, and emergencies receive robust support and advocacy. Migration Strategy 2024–2030: Launching a strategy to bolster the Movement's capacity to support migrants, emphasising dignity, safety, and coordinated, principled action amid increasing global migration challenges.

Launching a strategy to bolster the Movement's capacity to support migrants, emphasising dignity, safety, and coordinated, principled action amid increasing global migration challenges. Humanitarian Disarmament: Redoubling efforts to mitigate the humanitarian impact of weaponry, including nuclear arms, landmines, arms transfers, and autonomous weapon systems, with a strengthened resolve to advocate for disarmament and reduced civilian harm.

Redoubling efforts to mitigate the humanitarian impact of weaponry, including nuclear arms, landmines, arms transfers, and autonomous weapon systems, with a strengthened resolve to advocate for disarmament and reduced civilian harm. Urban Warfare: Making a powerful appeal to global actors to prevent the extensive devastation and suffering caused by urban warfare, urging adherence to international humanitarian laws and protections for civilians caught in urban conflict zones.

Making a powerful appeal to global actors to prevent the extensive devastation and suffering caused by urban warfare, urging adherence to international humanitarian laws and protections for civilians caught in urban conflict zones. Commitment to Principled Humanitarian Action: Reasserting the Movement's foundational principles of neutrality, impartiality, and independence, the Council called for immediate responses to uphold these values, particularly as they are tested in complex modern crises.

The Council of Delegates underscored that these resolutions are not mere statements but urgent calls to action, reflecting the Movement’s dedication to reducing human suffering. With these resolutions, the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement reaffirmed its commitment to stand by the world’s most vulnerable populations.

For information on all the resolutions: https://rcrcconference.org/

For further information or for interviews, including with representatives of the IFRC, ICRC and National Societies delegates – many still in Geneva for the International Conference – contact:

IFRC: media@ifrc.org

ICRC: press@icrc.org