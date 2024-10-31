Submit Release
Walters Statement on St. Isidore Case

Posted on August 08, 2024 - 12:00pm

Oklahoma City, Okla – State Superintendent Ryan Walters has issued the following statement praising the Oklahoma Statewide Charter School Board for petitioning the US Supreme Court to review a case involving St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual Charter School:

“I am very pleased that the Oklahoma Statewide Charter School Board has asked the US Supreme Court to hear a case that is vital to protecting religious liberty and also championing parents’ choices in their kids’ education. We have seen the radical left, empowered by the Oklahoma Supreme Court, misguidedly attack the Christian faith. It is critical that we expose them for what they are and stop them from degrading the religious liberties of Americans. I call on the US Supreme Court to defend our essential religious liberty and protect school choice options for Oklahoma families and hope they will swiftly take up this important case.”


