Walters Statement on Arrest of Oklahoma Student in Terror Plot

Oklahoma City, Okla – State Superintendent Ryan Walters has issued the following statement addressing the arrest of a virtual Southmoore student as a co-conspirator “ … for conspiring to conduct an Election Day terror attack in the United States.”

“It is clear that the Biden/Harris administration’s policies have made the country less safe and have even allowed terrorists into our schools.

Our agency is here to protect Oklahoma kids and will not tolerate anyone who threatens their safety because the security of Oklahoma students is my first priority. I want parents to know every available resource at OSDE is being deployed to ensure our kids’ safety. Our agency has activated its investigative teams and is in contact with the FBI and all applicable law enforcement agencies to investigate this matter and ensure those involved are brought to justice. We encourage students, school staff, and parents to utilize our Awareity system to report any suspicious activity which can then be shared with law enforcement and our school communities.”

Media is encouraged to share a link to OSDE’s Awareity system, which may be found at this link. About the Awareity System: