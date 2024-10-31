FIU, UNITAR, and OAA Sign Historic Trilateral Agreement to Establish CIFAL Miami

31 October 2024, Geneva, Switzerland - Florida International University (FIU), the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), and Outreach Aid to the Americas (OAA) proudly announce the ceremonial signing of a trilateral agreement to officially establish CIFAL Miami, a centre for excellence in leadership training and capacity building. The signing ceremony took place on Wednesday, 25 September 2024, from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM at FIU’s Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs, CIFAL Miami joins the prestigious network of CIFAL centres worldwide, working under the UNITAR framework to strengthen the capacities of public authorities, civil society leaders, and the private sector. This partnership between UNITAR, OAA, and FIU will enable CIFAL Miami to provide training, strategic learning events, and knowledge exchange programmes, promoting collaboration to address global and local challenges.

The ceremonial signing features remarks by the distinguished representatives from each of the trilateral partners, underscoring the collaborative spirit behind CIFAL Miami’s establishment, the Symbolic Signing of the Trilateral Agreement, and the ceremonial hoisting of the UN Flag, marking the launch of CIFAL Miami.