Calhoun, Georgia (October 31, 2024) – On Thursday October 31, 2024, the GBI arrested and charged Rebecca Hood, age 50, of Calhoun, GA, and Scott Hood, age 56, of Calhoun, GA with cruelty to children.

On January 26, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office to investigate allegations of sexual and physical abuse of Hood’s adopted children. At the time of the allegations, Rebecca Hood was a County Commissioner for Gordon County.

Rebecca Hood and Scott Hood were booked into the Gordon County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Calhoun at 706-624-1424. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Blue Judicial Circuit (Cherokee County) District Attorney’s Office for review.