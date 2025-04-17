Paulding County, GA (April 17, 2025) - At the request of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Paulding County, GA. Jameel Johnson, age 22, of Dallas, GA, was killed in the incident. One deputy was injured.

The preliminary information indicates on April 17, 2025, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home on Hemlock Glen in Dallas, GA for a welfare check. Once deputies were in the house, Johnson’s mother took deputies to a bedroom where Johnson was. Johnson’s mother took a rifle away from Johnson. When officers entered the room, Johnson fired a handgun several times towards deputies, shooting one deputy. Other deputies returned fire, hitting Johnson.

Johnson died from his injuries. His body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Paulding County District Attorney’s Office for review.