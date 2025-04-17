Pickens/Walton County, GA (April 16, 2025) - At the request of the Jasper Police Department, GBI agents are conducting a human trafficking investigation.

The preliminary investigation indicates that police rescued a 14-year-old that had been reported as a runaway from Pennsylvania in January 2025. The minor was given medical treatment and additional resources. She will be taken back to Pennsylvania.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI’s HEAT Unit at 404-270-8433. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. All forms of human trafficking should be reported to Georgia’s statewide human trafficking hotline, 1-866-ENDHTGA. Trained law enforcement agents, advocates, and first responders are available 24/7to answer calls.