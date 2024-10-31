ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Nov. 1-4) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along sections of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Nov. 1-4), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Closures along US 60 (Superstition Freeway), Interstate 17 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain/Santan Freeways) are scheduled. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while weekend work is taking place on these freeways:

Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and I-10 in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 2) for sign work (Broadway Curve Improvement Project). Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Country Club Drive, Alma School Road and Dobson Road closed. Detours : Westbound US 60 traffic can detour on northbound Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport and downtown Phoenix. Also : Westbound US 60 drivers also can use southbound Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to reach eastbound I-10 (toward Tucson). For more information visit I10BroadwayCurve.com .

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between I-10 and Mill Avenue in Tempe from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monda y (Nov. 4) for bridge and sign work (Broadway Curve Improvement Project). All I-10 ramps to eastbound US 60 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road closed. Southbound SR 143 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Detours : I-10 drivers can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to reach eastbound US 60. From downtown Phoenix consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 to reach eastbound US 60.

Southbound I-17 closed between Peoria and Dunlap avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Nov. 4) for work on Valley Metro’s light rail bridge over freeway. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Greenway, Thunderbird and Cactus roads closed. Detour : Alternate routes include southbound 19th or 35th avenues.

Eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between the I-10/SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange and Priest Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 2) for pavement sealing. Detour : Consider detouring on eastbound I-10 to northbound SR 143 or using local alternate routes to travel beyond the closure.

Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between Priest Drive and the I-10/SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange from 9 p.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 3) for pavement sealing. Detour : Consider detouring on southbound SR 143 to westbound I-10 or using local alternate routes to travel beyond the closure.

Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and Elliot Road from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (Nov. 4) for pavement marking. Westbound Loop 202 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones. Note : All I-10 on- and off-ramps at Broadway Road closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Nov. 4). Broadway Road also closed in both directions between 48th and 55th streets (no crossing over I-10). For more information visit I10BroadwayCurve.com .

Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane during mostly overnight hours between State Route 74/Carefree Highway and Loop 303 from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 2); from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 3); and from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 4) for pavement improvements. Detour : Allow extra travel time and avoid using neighborhood streets east of I-17 that are not designed for freeway traffic.

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Alma School Road in Chandler area from 12:01 a.m. to noon Sunday (Nov. 3) for widening project. Southbound Loop 101 ramps to eastbound Loop 202 closed. Detour : Consider using Chandler Boulevard or Germann Road. Note : Westbound Loop 202 HOV lane closed between Alma School Road and Loop 101.