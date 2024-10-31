Disaster Recovery Center in Galax, Va. Will Open Nov. 2

BRISTOL, Va.– A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will be opening in Galax at 816 Glendale Rd. on Saturday November 2, 2024, at 8 a.m. Disaster survivors can visit any DRC to receive assistance. This will be the ninth DRC open in the impacted area; to find the DRC closest to you, including addresses and hours, visit FEMA.gov/drc or text DRC and a ZIP code to 43362.

A Disaster Recovery Center is an accessible facility that survivors can visit in person to learn more about FEMA and other agencies providing disaster assistance in Virginia. Residents, property owners, and business owners can go to a DRC to apply for assistance and obtain resources from other agencies based on their needs. Survivors do not need an appointment at a DRC to receive assistance.

Disaster Recovery Center opening in Galax, Virginia, on November 2, 2024.

The center is located at:

City of Galax 816 Glendale Rd

Galax, VA 24333 Hours of operation:

Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed Sundays

Survivors do not have to visit a DRC to register with FEMA. You can call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. You can also register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App on your phone.

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Dec. 2, 2024.

If you have received a letter from FEMA about your application status, visit a DRC to learn more about next steps. DRC staff can help you submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process your application and answer any questions you may have. Learn more about what to expect at a DRC here.

FEMA staff assisting survivors on Oct. 23, 2024, at the Disaster Recovery Center in Wytheville, Va. (FEMA photo by Johannes Webb)

FEMA has set up a rumor response webpage to clarify our role in the Helene response. Visit Hurricane Helene: Rumor Response.

For more information on Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit vaemergency.gov, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Facebook page , fema.gov/disaster/4831 and facebook.com/FEMA.

