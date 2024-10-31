USS Oak Hill Arrives in Limassol, Cyprus

While in Limassol, embassy leadership from Australia, France, the U.K., and the U.S., are scheduled to visit Oak Hill for a key-leadership engagement.

Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) will be returning to Oak Hill from a two-week training exercise conducted in Cyprus.

“Our visit to Cyprus enables us to re-embark the 24th MEU who recently executed some interoperability training with the Cypriots, and also host key leadership from other partner nations to continue to build and strengthen our relationships,” said Cmdr. Jason Nowell, Oak Hill’s commanding officer.

Oak Hill previously visited Limassol in September for a 10-day port visit and conducted a mid-deployment voyage repair (MDVR) and preventative, scheduled maintenance.

Oak Hill’s return to Limassol allows the embarked Sailors and Marines to further explore the Cypriot culture, food, and history within the city.

“The Sailors and Marines onboard Oak Hill are excited to return to Limassol,” said Nowell. “We were recently here to conduct some scheduled maintenance, and the crew was able to enjoy the rich culture, food and are eager to return.”

Oak Hill is conducting operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th MEU (SOC) in the U.S. 6th Fleet and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) areas of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression.

The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is comprised of its flagship namesake, the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), Oak Hill, and the embarked 24th MEU (SOC).

The 24th MEU (SOC) is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) with a command element, Aviation Combat Element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), Ground Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team 1/8, and Logistics Combat Element, Combat Logistics Battalion 24.

To learn more about USS Oak Hill, please visit our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ussoakhilllsd51

To learn more about WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC), please visit our DVIDS feature page: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/wasparg24thmeu