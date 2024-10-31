AFM 2024: Iris Indie Unveils Development Slate and Newly Completed Award-winning Films

Frankie Muniz, Violett Beane and Marcia Gay Harden star in AI thriller Renner AI thriller Renner cast Iris Indie logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iris Indie Global is set to make an impactful appearance at the 2024 American Film Market (AFM), held at the Palms Hotel in Las Vegas from November 5-10, 2024. Located at Booth 9-227, nestled near the Neon offices, Iris Indie will present its latest slate of award-winning films and unveil its 2025 development slate, aiming to captivate international buyers, financing and distribution partners.Highlighting this year’s AFM lineup are several highly anticipated films, including Renner, a gripping science fiction thriller directed by Robert Rippberger. Written by Luke Medina, Martin Medina, and David Largman Murray, and starring Marcia Gay Harden, Violett Beane, and NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz , Renner follows a software genius who inadvertently programs his darkly manipulative mother into an AI life coach, leading to unexpected and terrifying consequences.Joining Renner in the slate is the LGBTQ thriller Ganymede , directed by Colby Holt and Sam Probst. Ganymede tells the story of a small-town wrestling star wrestling with his attraction to a classmate, while being haunted by a grotesque creature that invades his thoughts. The film has already garnered acclaim at Reel Fest and a successful Live Video on Demand (LVOD) launch with Kino Studio.Other AFM 2024 highlights include:Tonic – Directed by Derek Presley, featuring Billy Blair, Ed Westwick, Lori Petty, and Jason Coviello, this jazz-noir thriller follows Sebastian Poe, a pianist entangled in crime, as he navigates the dark streets of Deep Ellum in a race against time.The Black Guelph – Director John Connors brings this powerful Dublin drama to life with performances by Graham Earley and Paul Roe, exploring forgiveness and redemption in the face of familial trauma.The Big Dog – A suspense-filled story by director Dane McCusker about a stockbroker’s secret life with a dominatrix, leading him to a high-stakes day of reckoning.You & I – Directed by Summer Shelton, this reflective romantic drama stars Clayne Crawford and Shelton herself, delving into a nostalgic weekend encounter between former flames.Midnight Taxi – Co-directed by Bertie Speirs and Samantha Speirs, this thriller follows Eddie Carter, a sleepwalking cab driver embroiled in a murder mystery within London’s seedy underbelly.Sleep No More (Director’s Cut) – Antonia Bogdanovich’s neo-noir crime thriller set in Los Angeles, featuring Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Rebecca Romijn, re-released to better reflect Bogdanovich’s creative vision.In addition to these films, Iris Indie Global will also be promoting a selection of award-winning documentaries and feature films, including Hero, Holy Irresistible, Sloane: A Jazz Singer, and reissues of classic Konwiser Brothers documentaries.Strengthening its alliance with Slated, Iris Indie Global yesterday acquired the distribution rights to the psychological thriller Matriarch. Selected Slated titles will be included in Iris’s partnership with Kino Studio, broadening the reach of their exclusive Live Video on Demand (LVOD) events. Kino Studio’s innovative model will allow global audiences to engage with these titles through interactive online screenings that enhance social media engagement and expand the films’ digital reach.Mark Goldberg, CEO and fellow co-founder Joshua Russell, COO/Head of Production, will also be attending AFM. “We are thrilled to be part of our first AFM following our successful MIPCOM debut,” said Milena Rimassa, President of Distribution. “This marks a new chapter for Iris Indie as we bring a new slate of projects in development with high-profile concepts, cast, and production teams. These include several feature films and a handful of streaming projects that we’re eager to share with the broader international audience, fostering new relationships and opportunities in independent film and streaming.”For more information, or to schedule a meeting at AFM 2024, visit Booth 9-227 at the Palms Hotel or contact mrimassa@irisindie.com.

