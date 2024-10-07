Iris Indie Global to Showcase Award-Winning Slate and Projects in Development at MIPCOM 2024

Iris Indie Global will be at P-1 F19 at MIPCOM

Iris Indie Global brings 16 brand-new award-winning titles to MIPCOM 2024 (Booth P-1.F19) alongside a sneak peek at their exciting development slate.

Iris Indie's slate of 16 award-winning films is perfect for global streamers and TV, with recognizable talent and offering a unique blend of creative storytelling and commercial appeal worldwide.” — Milena Rimassa, President, Distribution

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iris Indie Global is thrilled to announce its participation at MIPCOM 2024 , located at Booth P-1.F19. Following a successful debut at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, Iris Indie Global now presents a slate of 16 brand-new, award-winning films and documentaries, all of which are perfectly optimized for global streamers and television licensing. Each title offers a blend of creative innovation and commercial appeal, making them ideal for platforms seeking content that resonates with diverse audiences worldwide.A key component of Iris Indie Global's strategy is its partnership with Kino Studio. Through this alliance, select streamers will enjoy exclusive Live Video on Demand (LVOD) events, which provide high-profile platforms for films' digital releases. Kino Studio’s model allows for personalized, time-limited screening events that include interactive features like live chat, Q&A sessions, and other tools that foster audience engagement. This innovative partnership enhances the appeal of Iris Indie Global's titles by boosting viewer interaction and driving anticipation through social media engagement. Additionally, two of the award-winning films being presented to international buyers at MIPCOM were partly financed through Slated, a vital industry partner for Iris Indie Global.Among the films making their MIPCOM debut is Renner, a science fiction thriller directed by Robert Rippberger and written by Luke Medina, Martin Medina, and David Largman Murray. Starring Marcia Gay Harden, Violett Beane, and NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz, Renner tells the story of a software genius who creates an AI life coach to help him find love, only to realize that he has accidentally programmed his manipulative mother into the AI. This high-concept thriller, featuring a star-studded cast, is a perfect acquisition for global streamers looking to offer fresh, innovative content with broad appeal. Also featured is Ganymede, an LGBTQ thriller directed by Colby Holt and Sam Probst, and starring Jordan Doww, Melanie Booth, Pablo Castelblanco, Joe Chrest, and Walker Cody. Ganymede follows a small-town wrestling star who develops a crush on an openly gay classmate, leading to a psychological journey where he is haunted by a grotesque creature. After winning Reel Fest, Ganymede launched on Kino Studio’s LVOD platform, garnering significant viewer engagement. A special Los Angeles screening is planned to raise awareness about the dangers of conversion therapy, a practice banned in 24 U.S. states and many countries worldwide. An additional LVOD event will benefit LGBTQ non-profit organizations, adding social relevance to the film’s commercial potential.Other standout titles optimized for global streamers and television licensing include:TonicDirector: Derek PresleyCast: Billy Blair, Ed Westwick, Lori Petty, Jason CovielloSynopsis: Jazz pianist Sebastian Poe, in deep debt to a corrupt detective, is forced to kill a ruthless drug dealer by nightfall. As he battles his conscience, Poe must navigate the dark streets of Deep Ellum. Selected for the Austin Film Festival, Tonic blends suspense and character-driven drama, making it an ideal pick for streamers and TV networks seeking compelling, edgy narratives.The Black GuelphDirector: John ConnorsCast: Graham Earley, Paul RoeSynopsis: A small-time drug dealer tries to leave the streets behind when his estranged father, an abuse survivor, returns home seeking forgiveness. The film won the German Independence Award for Best Film at the Oldenburg Film Festival, where Graham Earley also won the Seymour Cassel Award for Outstanding Performance. With its emotional depth and powerful performances, The Black Guelph is perfect for platforms looking to showcase human-driven dramas.The Big DogDirector: Dane McCuskerCast: Julian Garner, Felicity Price, Asha Boswarva, Micheal MonkSynopsis: This suspense-filled drama follows a successful stockbroker whose secret dominatrix drains his bank accounts, giving him one day to save his life. The Big Dog won the GIO Audience Award for Best Australian Feature at the Sydney Film Festival and was also screened at CinefestOZ, making it a strong choice for platforms seeking thrilling, character-driven content.You & IDirector: Summer SheltonCast: Clayne Crawford, Summer SheltonSynopsis: A reflective romantic drama about former flames reuniting to explore the "What if’s?" of their past relationship, You & I captivated audiences at the Nashville Film Festival. Its emotional narrative makes it an excellent addition for streamers and TV networks focusing on heartfelt, intimate stories.Midnight TaxiDirectors: Bertie Speirs, Samantha SpeirsCast: Ladi Emeruwa, Eddie EyreSynopsis: A night-shift cab driver wakes up next to a dead woman and, fearing that his sleepwalking might have led to murder, investigates the dark underbelly of London. This tense thriller, with its noir undertones, offers the perfect blend of suspense and psychological drama for both streaming platforms and TV.Haunting TrophiesDirector: Laszlo IlesCast: Ákos Horváth, János Balogh, Boglárka Nagy-Bakonyi, Csaba AntalSynopsis: A forensic expert becomes obsessed with unsolved murders, leading to a chilling discovery. Haunting Trophies won Best Thriller at the Montreal Independent Film Festival, making it a highly marketable thriller for platforms focused on the genre.Sleep No More (Director’s Cut)Director: Antonia BogdanovichCast: Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Luke Kleintank, Rebecca Romijn, Tobin Bell, Ashley HamiltonSynopsis: A re-cut version of the neo-noir crime thriller, Sleep No More follows a former Shakespearean actor and his two sons as they navigate a world of counterfeit money and criminal dealings in Los Angeles. The director’s cut adds new layers of suspense, making it an exciting offering for streamers looking for stylish, high-stakes narratives.In addition to these films, Iris Indie Global brings a collection of award-winning documentaries and feature films, including Hero, Holy Irresistible, Sloane: A Jazz Singer, The Lioness Within, and reissue rights to three iconic documentaries by the Konwiser Brothers: Crossover: A Basketball Odyssey, On Hallowed Ground, and Still a Black Star. Each film offers both creative excellence and commercial viability, making them ideal acquisitions for global streamers and broadcasters.Iris Indie Global will be represented at MIPCOM by Milena

