Everline Resort & Spa Unveils Festive Holiday Programming

Guests are Encouraged to Celebrate the Season with a Host of Activities And Amenities at Palisades Tahoe Resort

LAKE TAHOE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everline Resort & Spa, located in scenic Olympic Valley at the base of Palisades Tahoe, is excited to announce its holiday programs and dining experiences designed to elevate the season with luxurious amenities and activities for all ages.“We invite our guests to immerse themselves in the magic of the season with our new holiday programs,” said Andre Premier, managing director of Everline Resort & Spa. “From outdoor adventures to exquisite dining, we take pride in curating unforgettable experiences. Families and guests of all ages can enjoy thrilling snow sports, our exceptional ice-skating rink, captivating winter stargazing, and a range of dining options."Snow Sports & PalisadesEverline Resort & Spa offers direct lift service to Palisades Tahoe, host of the 1960 Winter Olympics. The resort is the perfect base camp for ski vacations, featuring ski and snowboard rentals, a cross-country ski course, discounted lift tickets, and seasonal ski lockers for $799, plus complimentary valet parking.Palisades Tahoe is known for its deep snow, extensive chairlift network, and diverse terrain for all skill levels. Intermediate and advanced skiers can access exhilarating slopes via the Resort Chair lift, while beginners enjoy a complimentary shuttle to the Village at Palisades Tahoe, which has gentle terrain for learning.Additional winter activities at the resort include snowshoeing, sledding, ice skating, and broomball.Seasonal LockersGuests can simplify their winter trips with seasonal lockers for $799, enjoying complimentary valet parking (a $65/day value) and access to EV charging stations. For more information, call the Everline Sports Shop at 530.581.6637.Magical MemoriesStarting Friday, November 29, 2024, Everline Resort & Spa invites guests to a 39-day holiday celebration featuring a life-sized gingerbread village, ice-skating performances, dazzling fireworks, and Santa’s grand arrival. Guests can create cherished memories while snowshoeing or ice skating this festive season.For family gatherings or romantic holiday dinners, the resort’s curated dining experiences offer exceptional dishes for unforgettable celebrations.Join us at Cascades for a festive dining experience perfect for families. To make a reservation, call 530-581-6619.- Thanksgiving Buffet Dinner ($90/person, $65/children 12 and under) – Thursday, November 28, 2024, 4 to 8 p.m.- Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner ($90/person, $65/children 12 and under) – Tuesday, December 24, 2024, 4 to 8 p.m.- Christmas Day Buffet Dinner ($90/person, $65/children 12 and under) – Wednesday, December 25, 2024, 4 to 8 p.m.- New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner ($100/person, $65/children 12 and under) – Tuesday, December 31, 2024, 5 to 9 p.m.Dine under the pines at Six Peaks Grille, led by Chef Chris Watkins. Indulgent prix-fixe menus create a romantic atmosphere. To reserve, visit OpenTable.- Thanksgiving Prix-Fixe Dinner ($75/person or $100 with wine pairing) – Thursday, November 28, 2024, 4 to 9 p.m.- Christmas Eve Prix-Fixe Dinner ($100/person or $125 with wine pairing) – Tuesday, December 24, 2024, 5 to 9 p.m.- Christmas Day Prix-Fixe Dinner ($100/person or $125 with wine pairing) – Wednesday, December 25, 2024, 5 to 9 p.m.- New Year’s Eve Prix-Fixe Dinner: 5 p.m. Sitting ($95/person or $120 with wine pairing); 8 p.m. Sitting ($130/person or $155 with wine pairing)Grandparents & ChildrenCreate cherished memories with activities for grandparents and kids, including snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, stargazing tours with s'mores kits, and cozy movie nights. Safety is a priority, with a Wilderness First Response-trained recreation manager and a communication-equipped team. For more information, contact the Recreation Center at 530.584.4024.Après SkiIron Road Noodle Soup: Located at the base of Everline's Chair Lift, Iron Road Noodle House offers Asian-inspired comfort food perfect for post-adventure relaxation.Winter Snowcat/Stargazing Tours: Enjoy guided stargazing on clear nights with hot chocolate and s’mores for kids, plus seasonal cocktails for adults.Disco Ice Skating: Starting December 21, 2024, enjoy disco skating at the resort’s ice rink every Saturday and select Fridays.Oasis Heated Pools: The outdoor pool complex features a recreation pool, plunge pool, waterslide, children's pool, and three outdoor whirlpools.Cold Weather Wellness: The Spa at Everline offers massages, body treatments, and facials, alongside access to a pool complex and fitness center.For more information or to book a reservation, visit www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/california/everline-resort-and-spa or call 1-800-404-8006.

