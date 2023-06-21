Argonaut Hotel Announces Chef-in-Residence Amod Singh at Blue Mermaid With New Creative California Spice Cuisine
New Fine Dining Concept Now Offered in San Francisco’s Historic Fisherman’s Wharf DistrictSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The charming, storied, and boutique Argonaut Hotel, located in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf district, is pleased to announce the appointment of chef Amod Singh as Chef-in-Residence at Blue Mermaid Restaurant, where he will oversee the hotel’s food and beverage program. Chef Singh will leverage his Michelin-trained background and diverse cultural roots to offer upscale, creative California spice cuisine to excite locals and visitors alike. This year, Argonaut Hotel will celebrate 20 years of award-winning hospitality, with special offerings and experiences to be announced later this year.
A long-time San Francisco resident, chef Singh possesses a deep understanding of the Bay Area’s diverse ingredients and bounty, which he utilizes in his dishes at Blue Mermaid. Drawing inspiration from his cultural and professional background, chef Singh has curated an elevated menu influenced serving a broad array of new dishes for breakfast, lunch, brunch, happy hour and dinner service, such as the Grilled Lamb Rack with fine herb crust, masala yogurt, lettuce wrap, scallion, and reduced lentils, the Butter Poached Maine Lobster with summer squash spaghetti, basil garlic oil, chickpea cracker, and coconut jus, or the Flavor Bomb with hamachi, wheat puffs, citrus & sweet pepper ceviche emulsion, curried yogurt, tamarind gel, and greens.
“With his vision to diversify and cultivate a brand-new menu at Blue Mermaid, we are certain chef Singh and his team will propel the food and beverage program to an entirely new level during its next chapter. We cannot wait to reintroduce the restaurant and this new fine dining experience to guests and San Franciscans who have been coming to dine with us for many years,” said Tony Roumph of Noble House Hotels & Resorts.
Prior to his new role at Blue Mermaid Restaurant, chef Singh was executive sous chef at Taj Campton Place in San Francisco, where his culinary talents earned the restaurant two Michelin Stars. While there, chef Singh was honored for his work and nominated for Hotel Hero Awards’ Hotel Council of San Francisco in 2018. The restaurant at Taj Campton Place has been recognized as a top restaurant in San Francisco by respected critics in publications like San Francisco Chronicle, San Francisco magazine, Eater SF and many others.
Before his time at Taj Campton Place, chef Singh honed his culinary training at three Michelin Star restaurant, The Restaurant Amador in Langen, Germany, under the culinary mastery of famed chef Jaun Amador. In addition to his extensive work at several acclaimed hospitality food and beverage programs, chef Singh graduated with a degree in hotel management from Institute of Hotel Management in Chennai, India and began his career in the industry at Taj Hotels and Resorts in India.
Chef Singh is passionate about being involved in the restaurant and food community and has participated in several events, including the James Beard Foundation, Saint Sebastian Gastronomika Spain, World Gourmet Festival Thailand, Obsession 19 Northcote, UK, SF Chefs, Meals on Wheels, Plate by Plate, Eat Drink SF, and others.
The new menu by Chef Amod is now available with plans to expand the menu and hours later this summer.
Blue Mermaid’s hours are as follows: breakfast is served daily from 7:00 – 11:00 a.m.; lunch is served Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; brunch is served 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; and dinner is available daily from 3:30 pm. – 9:00 p.m. Blue Mermaid also offers room service for breakfast daily from 7:00 – 10:30 a.m.; dinner daily from 5:00 – 8:30 p.m.; happy hour Monday through Thursday from 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.; and lobby service daily from 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. To learn more about Blue Mermaid Restaurant or the Argonaut Hotel, please visit: www.argonauthotel.com.
