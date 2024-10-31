Iowa stream flows concerning heading in to winter

After record low precipitation in September and October, drought conditions have reappeared across much of Iowa, causing river and stream flows to drop to similar levels as in 2023. Heading in to winter, the potential impacts to the fish and other aquatic organisms is concerning Iowa’s fisheries experts.

“We were concerned about stream flows in northern Iowa a year ago, but the mild winter allowed us to sneak by – but some of these rivers with their lack of current and depth, if we get a normal winter, we could have them freeze to the bottom,” said Scott Grummer, fisheries biologist for north central Iowa for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “Undoubtedly, we are going in to winter in low flow – if we have a harsh winter, fish survival may not be great.”

Calls have come in to the Clear Lake office about yellow perch and channel catfish stranded in pools and struggling to survive near the headwaters of the East Fork of the Des Moines River.

“The moisture forecast for this week is a start, but we need frequent rains before winter arrives to overcome low soil moisture levels and then to generate runoff to increase stream flows,” he said.

Grummer said Clear Lake has lost 20 inches of water since July, and the Winnebago River could be lower today, than last year. The low flows will impact other aquatic organisms and animals that depend up streams for food, water and habitat.