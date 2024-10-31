Cardinal Dental’s New Endodontist Dr. Horst Dziura Enhances Specialized Dental Care in La Mesa

Cardinal Dental welcomes Dr. Horst Dziura, a highly skilled and experienced endodontics specialist, to its La Mesa, Ca. practice.

LA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cardinal Dental is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Horst Dziura , a highly skilled and experienced endodontist, to its La Mesa office. This addition significantly expands the practice’s ability to offer comprehensive and specialized dental care to its patients.An endodontist is a specialist focused on diagnosing and treating diseases and injuries related to the dental pulp and surrounding tissues. Dr. Dziura brings extensive expertise in performing root canal treatments, a critical procedure that saves natural teeth by treating infections and decay deep within the tooth. With Dr. Dziura now on the team, Cardinal Dental patients will benefit from faster, more efficient care without the need to visit an external specialist for complex root canal treatments.“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Dziura to our team,” said Dr. Michels , of Cardinal Dental. “His experience and expertise will allow us to offer a higher level of care for our patients, ensuring that they can receive specialized endodontic treatment in-house, all in a comfortable and familiar environment.”Dr. Dziura’s addition enhances Cardinal Dental’s ability to provide specialized care for complex dental conditions, helping patients alleviate pain and preserve their natural teeth. His focus on cutting-edge techniques and patient comfort aligns perfectly with Cardinal Dental’s mission of delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. The new service offering strengthens the practice’s commitment to providing the full spectrum of dental care, from preventive treatments to advanced endodontic procedures.For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Dziura or any member of the Cardinal Dental team, visit https://cardinal-dental.com/ or call (619) 345-7999.About Cardinal DentalCardinal Dental serves the La Mesa community, providing a wide range of dental services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and now endodontic care. The practice is known for its friendly environment, personalized care, and for offering the latest in dental technology.

