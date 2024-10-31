Fright Court Podcast Episode Features Paranormal Case Law and the Story Behind Caswell County Courthouse's Reported Haunting

In this episode of All Things Judicial, we feature our annual, award winning, Halloween episode entitled Fright Court. In the first segment, we feature Nelson Nauss, the Executive Director of The Ghost Guild, a North Carolina-based paranormal research organization. Nauss shares four court cases involving claims of the supernatural, where the courts didn’t necessarily rule-out the paranormal elements of each lawsuit. In the second segment, Roger Winstead of the Judicial Branch Communications Office narrates the story of John Walker Stephens, a state senator who was murdered in 1870 in the Historic Caswell County Courthouse.

"Could John Walter Stephens apparition be struggling to evade his torturous murderers by fleeing through that creaky courthouse storage room door," Winstead narrates on the podcast. "You be the judge!"

Fright Court is an annual episode of All Things Judicial which showcases unexplained occurrences and macabre historical incidents in North Carolina's courthouses. This popular YouTube and podcast series won a first place award for videography from the North Carolina Association of Government Information Officers in 2019 and 2020.