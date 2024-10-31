Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market to Touch ~USD 40 Billion Mark by 2030 | DelveInsight

The plasma protein therapeutics market is experiencing notable growth, driven by the essential role these therapies play in treating various conditions such as hemophilia, multiple sclerosis, and immune thrombocytopenia. By supplying crucial clotting factors, regulating immune functions, and enhancing patient outcomes, plasma protein therapeutics are becoming increasingly important. With continuous advancements and broadening applications, the market is projected to see substantial expansion between 2024 and 2030.

DelveInsight’s Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading plasma protein therapeutics companies’ market shares, challenges, plasma protein therapeutics market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market plasma protein therapeutics companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, the North American region is anticipated to dominate the global plasma protein therapeutics market during the forecast period.

In the application segment of plasma protein therapeutics, the hemophilia category had a significant revenue share in the year 2023.

Notable plasma protein therapeutics companies such as Octapharma AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Biotest AG, Grifols, S.A., CSL, Bayer AG, Baxter, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd, Kedrion S.p.A, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc, and several others, are currently operating in the plasma protein therapeutics market.

In March 2024, Biognosys announced the release of enhanced plasma proteomics workflows for its TrueDiscovery® unbiased discovery proteomics research services platform. These new workflows utilize an innovative plasma enrichment method, providing comprehensive proteome coverage with outstanding data quality, reproducibility, and efficiency.

Plasma Protein Therapeutics Overview

Plasma protein therapeutics refer to treatments derived from human plasma, the liquid component of blood that contains essential proteins such as albumin, immunoglobulins, and clotting factors. These proteins play critical roles in maintaining immune function, regulating blood clotting, and managing other vital processes. Plasma protein therapies are used to treat a variety of conditions, including immune deficiencies, hemophilia, and certain autoimmune disorders. By isolating and purifying specific proteins from plasma, these therapies can replace missing or deficient proteins in patients, providing life-saving treatments for chronic and rare diseases.

The manufacturing of plasma protein therapeutics is highly complex, involving rigorous screening, fractionation, and purification processes to ensure the safety and efficacy of the products. Donated plasma undergoes extensive testing to eliminate the risk of infectious diseases, and the therapies themselves are subjected to strict regulatory oversight. Plasma protein therapies are unique because they rely on human donors, making the availability of these treatments dependent on voluntary plasma donation. Advances in biotechnology are improving the development of recombinant alternatives, but plasma-derived products remain a cornerstone of treatment for many conditions where synthetic proteins have yet to fully replicate the therapeutic benefits.





Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Insights

North America led the plasma protein therapeutics market in 2023 and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This growth is driven by the rising prevalence of conditions such as Guillain-Barré Syndrome and increased demand for effective treatments. The continuous development and approval of new plasma protein therapies are also expected to significantly boost the North American market from 2024 to 2030.

Strategic collaborations between biotech companies, pharmaceutical firms, and research institutions in North America are set to further propel market growth. For example, in September 2022, Grifols signed a landmark long-term agreement with Canadian Blood Services to enhance Canada's self-sufficiency in immunoglobulin (Ig) therapies, crucial plasma-protein treatments for various immunodeficiencies and medical conditions.

Additionally, product development activities supported by regulatory bodies will further fuel market expansion. In June 2021, Kedrion Biopharma and Kamada Ltd. received U.S. FDA approval for a label update of KEDRAB® (Rabies Immune Globulin [Human]), underscoring regulatory efforts to advance plasma protein therapies.

The combination of these factors is expected to create favorable growth conditions for the plasma protein therapeutics market in North America.

Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Dynamics

The plasma protein therapeutics market is driven by the rising demand for biologics that address a broad spectrum of rare and chronic diseases. These therapies, derived from human plasma, play an integral role in treating conditions like immune deficiencies, hemophilia, and autoimmune diseases. The growing prevalence of such disorders, coupled with increasing diagnosis rates, has significantly bolstered the need for plasma-derived products. As awareness of these diseases and available treatment options grows globally, so does the market for plasma protein therapeutics, with both developed and emerging economies contributing to demand.

The market dynamics are shaped by the advancements in biotechnology and therapeutic innovations, leading to the development of next-generation plasma-based therapies. Key players are investing heavily in R&D to improve the safety, efficacy, and administration of these therapeutics. This focus on innovation is also spurred by a competitive landscape where companies are striving to address unmet medical needs and expand their product portfolios. Additionally, advancements in purification technologies and enhanced screening processes for donor plasma have improved the safety profile of plasma-derived products, further boosting market growth.

Supply chain challenges, particularly the reliance on plasma donation, play a crucial role in market dynamics. The collection and processing of plasma are resource-intensive and require substantial investments in infrastructure and logistics. Fluctuations in donor availability, regulatory hurdles, and stringent safety protocols can impact supply, making the plasma protein therapeutics market sensitive to disruptions. To mitigate these risks, companies are focusing on expanding their plasma collection networks, particularly in regions with untapped donor potential.

Moreover, the market is influenced by regulatory frameworks and pricing pressures. Regulatory agencies across different regions enforce stringent guidelines on plasma collection, manufacturing, and distribution to ensure patient safety. The high cost of plasma protein therapies and the complexity of their production process often result in higher pricing, which can limit access, particularly in low-income regions. However, ongoing efforts to improve cost-efficiency in production, coupled with initiatives to enhance healthcare accessibility, are likely to support market growth in the coming years.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market CAGR ~7% Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Size by 2030 ~USD 40 Billion Key Plasma Protein Therapeutics Companies Octapharma AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Biotest AG, Grifols, S.A., CSL, Bayer AG, Baxter, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd, Kedrion S.p.A, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc, and others

Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Assessment

Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Segmentation Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Product: Immunoglobulin, Albumin, Plasma Derived Factor VIII, and Others Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Application: Hemophilia, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic, Primary Immunodeficiencies, and Others Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Report Introduction 2 Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Layout 8 Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +14699457679 https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices

