The Institute of OM Unveils Groundbreaking Global Survey: Insights into the Transformative Power of Orgasmic Meditation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute of OM, a leading online education company dedicated to the philosophy of Eros and the practice of Orgasmic Meditation (OM), proudly announces the completion of its first global OM survey in ten years. This comprehensive survey aimed to gain valuable insights into the interests and needs of current and prospective practitioners of OM, while quantifying the myriad benefits experienced by its community.

Orgasmic Meditation is a transformative 15-minute meditation practice that integrates sexual energy with focused attention to foster healing and enhance human flourishing. Despite its unconventional nature, tens of thousands have embraced this practice, reporting a range of benefits, including improved communication, deeper relationship bonds, heightened vitality, reduced depression, and other significant health improvements. The survey sought to quantify these benefits and better understand the diverse demographics of OM practitioners.

Distributed to over 80,000 individuals through email lists, the Institute of OM’s dedicated OM App, and social media platforms, the survey received widespread attention through community boards and word of mouth. Participation was voluntary, with no financial incentives offered, ensuring a genuine representation of the community. While the survey does not claim to be fully representative of all OM practitioners, it provides a valuable snapshot of the demographics, interests, and health outcomes associated with the practice.

“These results provide invaluable insights into what our community desires from OM,” said Anjuli Ayer, CEO of the Institute of OM. “We are committed to shaping the next wave of courses and products to meet these needs. Personally, I have experienced numerous health benefits from this practice, and it is incredibly validating to see that many others have as well.”

In just three weeks, 315 participants from 19 different countries and 32 states in the U.S. contributed to the survey. Notably, 41% identified as “strokees” (typically women) and 59% as “strokers” (typically men).

Key findings from the survey reveal that OM has profound benefits for its practitioners. Among those who practice OM with a single partner, an impressive 90% reported enhanced communication, while 76% felt a deeper emotional connection with their partner. Additionally, 74% of respondents indicated that OM has helped alleviate at least one symptom of trauma.

The Institute of OM looks forward to utilizing the survey findings to enhance its offerings and continue supporting practitioners on their journey toward greater well-being.

