Meat-ia Alert: Red Meat Lover's Club Presents a Night of Arm Wrestling, Steak & Drink on Thursday, November 14, 2024

Red Meat Lover's Club 8x Arm Wrestling World Champion Sarah Bäckman

Featuring 8x World Champion Sarah Bäckman and Red Meat Lover's Club & Red Meat Kosher Club and Benefitting Help Israel Fund

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT: The Red Meat Lover's Club (RMLC), a South Florida-based business dining club, has announced its next event at The Loft at Congress (530 Northwest 77th Street Boca Raton, FL 33487) on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ‘Red Meat Lover's Club Presents A Night of Arm Wrestling, Steak & Drink” will feature a guest arm wrestling competition and 8x Arm Wrestling World Champion Sarah Bäckman with silent and live auctions that benefit Help Israel Fund. View event and purchase tickets here.WHEN: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.WHERE: The Loft at Congress, 530 Northwest 77th Street Boca Raton, FL 33487WHO: Evan Darnell, Founder of Red Meat Lover’s Club, Matthew Maschler, Secretary of Brisket, Red Meat Kosher Club, 8x Arm Wrestling World Champion Sarah BäckmanCOST: Tickets are $150 and include unlimited food and curated open bar. VIP tickets are $255 and include unlimited food and curated open bar and a one hour “Meat and Greet” with Sarah. Special steaks will be served during the meating.Table sponsorship is available at $1,500 for 4 guests including 4 VIP tickets, personal server and reserved table. “Wagyu Sponsor” tickets are available for reservation at $3,600 and include 6 VIP tickets, resvered VIP table next to the wrestlers, personal server and $1,000 donation to Help Israel Fund. Space is limited - reserve tickets here . Helping Israel Fund will be the beneficiary of the silent and live auctions.DETAILS: The Red Meat Lover's Club is an organization that exists "to exalt the act of gathering, dining, and ensure that we are the best business dining club in the country,” and frequently works with charities at "meatings" around South Florida.About Red Meat Lover's ClubThe Red Meat Lover's Club (RMLC) is a South Florida-based organization that “exists to exalt the act of gathering, dining, and ensure that we are the best business dining club in the country.” The club frequently works with charities at "meatings" around South Florida. For more information, please visit: https://rmlclub.com/

EVOLUTION OF SARAH BACKMAN 8X WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ARM WRESTLING

