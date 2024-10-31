The Social Fund Winter Fuel Payment (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2024 - screening

After careful consideration by the Executive Committee, the First Minister and Deputy First Minister, on 30 August 2024, used the Urgent Procedure process to take the decision to maintain parity with the rest of the UK. This means eligibility to the Winter Fuel Payment will be restricted in Northern Ireland to pensioners receiving Pension Credit or other means tested benefits. Exisiting/Revised/New: Revised

Date of Screening: 30/10/2024

Screening Outcome - Full EQIA recommended: No

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.