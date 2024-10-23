Ministerial Advisory Group for Architecture and the Built Environment: Loving Places Symposium 2024 presentations

On 3 October 2024, the MAG annual symposium, held befittingly this year in the RIBA award winning St Comgall’s School, Belfast, was an opportunity to explore how collectively, we communicate and value what is important in the making of great places and how MAG’s Design Review service can optimise project development to deliver better outcomes.

