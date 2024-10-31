Mule Deer Advisory Committee Meeting coming up on Nov. 4 in Pocatello

The Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee will be meeting on Monday, Nov. 4, in Pocatello. Meeting time, location, and agenda items follow. Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee Notice and Meeting Agenda Nov. 4, 6 - 9 p.m. Southeast Region Idaho Fish and Game Office 1345 Barton Rd, Pocatello, ID Approve minutes from October meeting. Recap of proposals and ideas from October meeting. Review example proposals and discuss specifics of when, where, how for final proposal development. Staff presentations and discussions on (time permitting): Predation rates and research Roadkill data and research Neonate survival 2nd tag and returned tag harvest/impacts Discuss plans and need for December meeting Adjourn More information about the Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee, including member contact information, can be found here. Those with questions may contact the Southeast Region Fish and Game office at 208-232-4703.

