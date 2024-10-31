North West Legislature holds oversight meeting on 2023/24 Annual Performance Report, 01 Nov

North West Legislature Portfolio Committee Public Works and Roads to Meet Department Over 2023/24 Annual Performance Report

The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Roads chaired by Hon Paul Sebegoe will hold oversight meeting with the Department of Public Works and Roads over their Annual Performance Report for the 2023/24 financial year.

The meeting is scheduled as follows:

Date: Friday, 01 November 2024

Time: 10h30

Venue: NWPL Committee Room 2

Members of the Media who would like to attend the meeting can contact

Mr. Kabo Letlhogela

Cell: 079 879 1448

