North West Legislature holds oversight meeting on 2023/24 Annual Performance Report, 01 Nov
North West Legislature Portfolio Committee Public Works and Roads to Meet Department Over 2023/24 Annual Performance Report
The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Roads chaired by Hon Paul Sebegoe will hold oversight meeting with the Department of Public Works and Roads over their Annual Performance Report for the 2023/24 financial year.
The meeting is scheduled as follows:
Date: Friday, 01 November 2024
Time: 10h30
Venue: NWPL Committee Room 2
Members of the Media who would like to attend the meeting can contact
Mr. Kabo Letlhogela
Cell: 079 879 1448
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.