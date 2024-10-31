Submit Release
Income Tax Update Webinar – Tax News You Can Use

The Montana Department of Revenue is offering a free webinar on November 26, 2024, at 11 am, to cover updates for tax year 2024.

The presentation will provide information which will be useful in the upcoming filing season. Specifically, the webinar will present an overview of changes to important areas including income tax simplification and other legislative changes, annual changes, and forms changes.

The webinar will last about an hour. We will record the webinar and make it available for viewing on our website. Unfortunately, no continuing education credits (CPE) will be offered.

Register here.

