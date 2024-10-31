October 31, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Announces Cooperation Agreements, $49.1M Multistate Settlements with Generic Drug Manufacturers Over Conspiracies to Inflate Prices and Limit Competition

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Announces Cooperation Agreements, $49.1M Multistate Settlements with Generic Drug Manufacturers Over Conspiracies to Inflate Prices and Limit Competition

First Two Settlements and Cooperation Agreements with Corporate Defendants as States Prepare for Trial in Ongoing Generic Drug Price-Fixing Litigation

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today joined a 50-State coalition in announcing two significant cooperation agreements and settlements with Heritage Pharmaceuticals and Apotex totaling $49.1 million to resolve allegations that both companies engaged in widespread, long-running conspiracies to artificially inflate and manipulate prices, reduce competition, and unreasonably restrain trade with regard to numerous generic prescription drugs.

As part of their settlement agreements, both companies have agreed to cooperate in the ongoing multistate litigations against 30 corporate defendants and 25 individual executives. Both companies have further agreed to a series of internal reforms to ensure fair competition and compliance with antitrust laws.

“The actions of these two generic drug manufacturers harmed consumers and compromised fair competition. Together, state attorneys general are holding these entities accountable and emphasizing the importance of complying with antitrust laws to promote a competitive marketplace, which benefits all consumers. We will continue to protect competitive markets for Virginians and ensure that all companies operate within the bounds of the law,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

A motion for preliminary approval of the $10 million settlement with Heritage will be filed today in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut in Hartford. A settlement with Apotex for $39.1 million is contingent upon obtaining signatures from all necessary states and territories and will be finalized and filed in the District of Connecticut in the near future.

Connecticut’s Assistant Attorney General Joseph Nielsen is the lead attorney for a coalition of nearly all states and territories filing three antitrust complaints, starting first in 2016. The first Complaint included Heritage and 17 other corporate Defendants, two individual Defendants, and 15 generic drugs. Two former executives from Heritage Pharmaceuticals, Jeffery Glazer and Jason Malek, have since entered into settlement agreements and are cooperating. The second Complaint was filed in 2019 against Teva Pharmaceuticals and 19 of the nation’s largest generic drug manufacturers. The Complaint names 16 individual senior executive Defendants. The third complaint, to be tried first, focuses on 80 topical generic drugs that account for billions of dollars of sales in the United States and names 26 corporate defendants and 10 individual defendants. Six additional pharmaceutical executives have entered into settlement agreements with the States and have been cooperating to support the States’ claims in all three cases.

The cases all stem from an investigation built on evidence from several cooperating witnesses at the core of the conspiracy, a massive document database of over 20 million documents, and a phone records database containing millions of call detail records and contact information for over 600 sales and pricing individuals in the generics industry. The complaints lay out an interconnected web of industry executives where these competitors met with each other during industry dinners, "girls nights out,” lunches, cocktail parties, golf outings and communicated via frequent telephone calls, emails and text messages that sowed the seeds for their illegal agreements.

Throughout the complaints, defendants use terms like "fair share," "playing nice in the sandbox," and "responsible competitor" to describe how they unlawfully discouraged competition, raised prices and enforced an ingrained culture of collusion. Among the records obtained by the States is a two-volume notebook containing the contemporaneous notes of one of the States’ cooperators that memorialized his discussions during phone calls with competitors and internal company meetings over a period of several years.

If you purchased a generic prescription drug from either of these two companies between 2010 and 2018, you may be eligible for compensation. To determine your eligibility, call 1-866-290-0182 (Toll-Free), email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or visit www.AGGenericDrugs.com.

Virginia joined Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Puerto Rico in today’s announcement.

