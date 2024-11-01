Turner Imaging Systems Pioneers Advanced X-ray Technology with MTEC and U.S Army Combat Casualty Care Research Program

Turner Imaging Systems and MTEC logos

Turner Imaging Systems (TIS), a leader in portable X-ray technology has been awarded $1.7 million through the Military Prototype Advancement Initiative (MPAI)

Our collaboration with Turner Imaging Systems represents a major advance in addressing the medical needs of military personnel in combat situations” — Lauren Palestrini, PhD, Chief Science Officer, MTEC

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turner Imaging Systems (TIS), a leader in portable X-ray technology, in its partnership with the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) and the Combat Casualty Care Research Program (CCCRP), has been awarded $1.7 million through the Military Prototype Advancement Initiative (MPAI). This contract funds the development of a highly portable, battery-powered X-ray system designed for advanced full-body diagnostic and surgical capabilities in frontline environments. This next-generation device will enhance combat casualty care by providing full-body imaging for damage control surgery, foreign object detection, and trauma stabilization.

An alpha prototype of the product, initially funded by the Air Force’s Phase II SBIR program, was successfully developed and tested with military-trained trauma surgeons at the University of Alabama Birmingham. The prototype demonstrated portability, power, and ease of use, enabling both diagnostic imaging and surgical guidance in simulated conditions. Military assessors praised its image quality, portability, and ease of operation.

"Our collaboration with Turner Imaging Systems represents a major advance in addressing the medical needs of military personnel in combat situations. The portable imaging technology under development will enhance battlefield diagnostics and surgical capabilities, ultimately saving lives," said Lauren Palestrini, PhD, Chief Science Officer, MTEC.

Smart-C® Imaging System – a lightweight, portable mini C-arm for extremity imaging – is revolutionizing medical workflows by moving diagnostics directly to the point of care and enabling treatments, such as injections and minimally invasive surgeries, to be performed outside of the operating room. By delivering fluoroscopic imaging outside of the traditional operating room setting, the Smart-C® is improving workflow efficiency, reducing costs, and increasing patient satisfaction by offering more flexible and immediate care. This shift is enhancing the economic model for healthcare providers by optimizing resource use and patient throughput. Building on this success, TIS is expanding its product portfolio with the development of the full-body imaging system, designed to meet the urgent needs of military medics and trauma surgeons. Current efforts focus on enhancing the technology for military applications, with future versions aimed at improving medical access and efficiency in civilian markets. TIS aims to harness additional private and government partnerships to fast-track the development and deployment of this cutting-edge technology across both military and civilian sectors.

Mike Orthner, PhD, VP of Product Development at TIS, stated, “Our partnership with MTEC and CCCRP highlights our mutual dedication to developing life-saving technologies that bring advanced imaging and surgical capabilities to places once thought impossible. Our goal is to revolutionize healthcare by creating portable X-ray systems that redefine how medical care is delivered in both military and civilian environments.”

About the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC):

The Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) is a nonprofit organization that partners with industry, academia, and government to develop advanced medical technologies for military healthcare needs, focusing on battlefield medicine, trauma care, and infectious diseases.

About the Combat Casualty Care Research Program (CCCRP)

The CCCRP, part of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, focuses on improving battlefield medicine by advancing trauma care, resuscitation, and surgical interventions. Its mission is to enhance survival rates for soldiers injured in combat.

About Turner Imaging Systems:

Turner Imaging Systems is a Utah-based leader in portable X-ray imaging technology. Their SMART-C® and ENDUROTM DR systems have revolutionized extremity imaging in both clinical and field settings. Products in development will expand capabilities for full-body diagnostics and surgical interventions in and out of the operating room, including in remote and austere environments.

The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

Effort sponsored by the Government under Other Transactions Number HT9425-24-9-0029.

