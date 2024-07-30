Turner Imaging Systems Introduces Revolutionary Portable X-ray Solution: ENDURO DR™

ENDURO DR™: the most versatile and accessible X-ray system

Turner Imaging Systems, a leader in battery-operated medical imaging technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest groundbreaking product.

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turner Imaging Systems, an innovator in compact and battery-operated medical imaging technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest groundbreaking product: ENDURO DR™.

ENDURO DR™ is the most versatile and accessible X-ray system, which removes traditional barriers to having X-ray imaging capabilities available. Traditional X-ray systems require construction, complete with lead-lined walls, pulling additional power, and dedicating a room for the X-ray system.



ENDURO DR™ consists of 3 simple parts:

1) Portable X-ray: a 6-lb wireless and battery-operated X-ray system that resembles a digital camera. A hand switch is provided, enabling the operator to mount the system to a portable stand or tripod and take X-rays from a distance.

2) Wireless Flat Panel Detector: A wireless and glassless x-ray detector, made for ruggedness. Whereas traditional X-ray detectors have been manufactured with glass,

ENDURO DR™ solves this with a glass-free panel which provides more durability in the event of drops, bumps, or other incidentals that can occur.

3) Laptop with Acquisition Software:

ENDURO DR™ arrives pre-loaded on a laptop and focuses on user workflow and simplicity while making no compromises on quality or the speed of image acquisition.



Versatility Unleashed

Designed to cater to diverse medical environments, ENDURO DR™ can seamlessly transition from handheld mode (subject to local regulations) to being mounted on a stand or tripod, catering to the specific needs of each clinical setting. This flexibility ensures that healthcare providers can effortlessly maneuver and position the device for optimal imaging results, enhancing both efficiency and patient care.



Removing Barriers to Healthcare

We are committed to pushing the boundaries of medical imaging technology to improve patient care," Dr. Clark Turner, President of Turner Imaging Systems stated. "ENDURO DR™ exemplifies our dedication to innovation and our mission to make advanced point-of-care imaging solutions accessible to healthcare professionals worldwide.”

Turner Imaging Systems has earned acclaim for its innovative approach to medical imaging, including the design and development of the award-winning SMART-C®, a 16-lb, battery-powered, mini c-arm x-ray fluoroscopy system.

With the introduction of ENDURO DR™, the company continues to revolutionize the field of medical imaging, offering unmatched portability and performance in one compact device. For more information about ENDURO and Turner Imaging Systems, please visit: https://turnerxray.com/

About Turner Imaging Systems:

Turner Imaging Systems is a leading provider of medical imaging solutions headquartered in Orem, Utah. With a focus on providing compact, battery-operated X-ray systems, Turner Imaging Systems is dedicated to advancing the field of medical imaging and improving patient care worldwide.