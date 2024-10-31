InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Shower System for Children that Dispels Fear and Anxiety Around Showering Alone

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aliya W. of Snellville, GA is the creator of Kid Wash, a lightweight, portable miniature shower system that helps children learn how to shower independently. The system is attached to an existing shower head and features a height adjustable panel that dispenses water onto the neck and back. The system helps relieve anxiety in children who may have a fear of water being poured on their heads from a traditional shower. Aliya’s idea for this invention came from a challenge with her daughter when she was three years old. She wanted to shower independently but was afraid of the water coming from so high up. They tried several handheld hoses, but the hoses were messy and did not allow her daughter to shower on her own.The system is comprised of a series of PVC panel piping that creates a box-like frame. The frame supports an adjustable shower panel wall on the front that snaps on and off with the use of spring clips. The panel features nozzles that dispense water in a forward direction. A water supply line runs from the back of the panel and connects to a shower head via a diverter such that both the shower head and panel can be used simultaneously. The panel is height adjustable and is intended to spray water on a child’s neck and back from a horizontal angle rather than from above with a traditional shower head.The panel can feature a full set of nozzles that cover the entire panel or a circular nozzle pattern like those seen on a standard shower head. Parents can set up and remove the lightweight system within minutes for children to bathe with assistance or alone. Ultimately, the system eliminates fear and anxiety for children bathing independently, offering a fun and relaxing bathing experience for both children and their caregivers.Markets for devices that help children in learning to bathe independently are specialized segments within the broader assistive technology and bathroom safety products industry. These devices provide safe and effective bathing experiences for children, particularly those with disabilities, mobility challenges, and children with fear and anxiety associated with water being poured on their head. As of 2023, the global assistive technology market was valued at approximately USD 22.98 billion, with projections estimating an increase to USD 32.25 billion by 2030.Several products are currently available like bath safety equipment, educational bath toys, hands-free tools and toys, and specialized fixtures that accommodate a child’s height. While these products are useful, there are currently no devices that specialize in relieving anxiety around water. Children may be fearful of water being poured on their head, and parents/caregivers lack tools to make this process easier. The Kid Wash system alleviates these issues and would be a significant enhancement to the overall assistive technology market.Aliya was issued her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Kid Wash product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Kid Wash can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

